Our Staff Reporter

Traders welcome withdrawal of fixed tax

Peshawar    –   The Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) has welcomed the government’s decision of withdrawing the ‘fixed tax’ for retailers and shopkeepers in electricity bills for a year.

Terming it appreciable, SCCI president Hasnain Khurshid in a statement said that the government withdrew the fixed tax for retailers and shopkeepers imposed on electricity bills for a year after successful talks with leaders of the traders’ community at the central level. He added the incumbent government’s business-friendly policies would bring economic stability and flourish trade and economic activities in the country.

Mr Khurshid said that traders have been playing a pivotal role in the economic development of the country by paying multiple federal and provincial taxes. Therefore, he urged the government to provide facilities and incentives to trade and business communities and refrain from enforcing anti-business policies.

He also said that most traders ensure timely payment of all federal and provincial taxes and cooperate with the government even in hard times. However, he said that this injustice of the collection of double taxes is intolerable and unacceptable.

The SCCI president urged the government to consult the business community before imposing any new tax and framing any policy about trade and business to avoid developing any vacuum between the government institutions and the business community.

Instead of enforcing anti-traders policies, the government should facilitate the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa business community which has already been affected badly by terrorism and coronavirus, said Mr Khurshid. He said the SCCI has always backed the government’s business-friendly policies and expressed the hope that the policies would be sustained for the economic stability of the country.

The chamber president asked the government to announce special incentives to revive the Covid-19 hit industries and businesses and urged the government to review the recent increase in electricity and gas tariffs. He also demanded the federal government ensure uninterrupted electricity and gas supply to industries and business premises.

You might also like More from author
More Stories
National

Lt Gen Faiz Hamid appointed as commander Bahawalpur Corps

Islamabad

Admin bans entry of tourists into Murree coming without prior booking

Islamabad

Iqbal writes letters to CMs, seeks joint flood relief efforts

Islamabad

PTI to hold August 13 public gathering in Rawalpindi

Islamabad

PM thanks UAE President for investment in Pakistan

Islamabad

ISI, IB, FIA to probe negative social media campaign post helicopter crash

Lahore

Ch Pervaiz orders start of work on Rawalpindi’s Ring Road, Expressway projects

National

Imran Khan should resign from Chairmanship after ECP’s verdict: Raja Riaz

National

Sheikh Rasheed predicts promotions, appointments & demotions in August

National

PM approves Sindh, Balochistan flood drain project

1 of 10,241

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More