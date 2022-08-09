COAS Bajwa, Bill Gates discuss polio eradication drive in Pakistan

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa and Co-Chair of the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation (BMGF) Bill Gates held a telephone conversation and exchanged views on the health situation including the complete eradication of polio from Pakistan, said Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

During the telephonic conversation, Bill Gates lauded the Pakistan army’s efforts in the polio eradication drive across the country, said the military’s media wing.