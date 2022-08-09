JIT comprising ISI, IB officials notified to trace culprits behind social media campaign against state institutions

LAHORE – The Interior Ministry on Monday issued a notification of a six-member Joint Investigation Team headed by Additional Director General Cybercrime Wing of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) to probe the malicious campaign on social media against state institutions.

The committee also includes representatives from the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) and the Intelligence Bureau (IB).

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on Sunday formed a Joint-Investigation Team (JIT) to probe social media propaganda after the helicopter crash in which six Pakistan Army officials embraced martyrdom. The JIT will identify the suspects involved in the smear campaign against Pakistan Army.

In a press statement, the Director General of the Inter-Services Public Relations on Friday condemned the “highly unacceptable and regretful social media campaign” after the unfortunate incident.

“The online campaign caused deep anguish and distress among the families of martyrs and rank and file of the armed forces,” the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) in a statement.

“While the whole nation stood with the institution in this difficult time, certain insensitive quarters resorted to hurtful & derogatory comments on social media,” it concluded.