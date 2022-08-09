Pakistan’s team has suffered consecutive defeats in the Indoor Women’s Asia Cup

Pakistan faced defeat consecutively after Kazakhstan beat Pakistan by 13-0 in Indoor Women’s Asia Cup on Tuesday.

The Pakistani team was outclassed by Kazakhstan after suffering a defeat against the Chinese Taipei by 7-0.

In two matches, Pakistan conceded 20 goals and scored none.

Kazakhstan’s Victoria Labanova scored four goals in the first twelve minutes. She was declared the player of the match.

Pakistan women’s team was formed at the eleventh hour for the event. This team never played an indoor match even at the local level.

Provincial Minister For Women Development Sindh Shehla Raza is the women’s team manager.

Pakistan will play their next match in the event against Indonesia on Wednesday.