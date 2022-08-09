News Desk

Social media cell of Begum Safdar involved in false flag operations: Chohan

Spokesperson for Punjab Chief Minister Fayyazul Hassan Chohan said Tuesday that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) had decided to hold a power show in provincial capital Lahore, for two to three public meetings of the party had already taken place in Islamabad in recent months.

He said that the PTI loved the institutions, the army and the agencies of the country, alleging that the social media cell of Begum Safdar Awan [Maryam Nawaz] had been involved in carrying out false flag operations.

He stated, “The USA is not the enemy of ours. The European Union is not the enemy of ours. We want friendship and good relations with all countries including India. However, what we say is that we are not the slaves of any foreign power.”

He said that the ‘imported’ government was unable to run the economy, adding that the government was a band of incapable people. “They can do nothing for the betterment of the country,” he stated.

He said that two political personalities, Imran Khan and Pervaiz Elahi, fought for the cause of the finality of Prophethood. He also advised the Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) to carry out their struggle under the leadership of Imran Khan and Ch Pervaiz Elahi.

He also highlighted the steps ensured by Punjab Chief Minister Ch Pervaiz Elahi for foolproof security on Youm-e-Ashura.

He paid glowing tributes to the army jawans who embraced martyrdom in a suicide attack in North Waziristan.

He also condemned the ban on a private news channel.

