Conspiracy hatched to bring PTI and Pak Army close to clash: Imran Khan

Former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan said on Wednesday that a conspiracy has been hatched to bring the country’s largest political and Pakistan Army close to a clash.

Addressing a news conference, Imran Khan further said that the foreign conspiracy was made successful by Mir Jafar and Mir Sadiq. “When I was removed as prime minister, celebrations started in India and Israel,” the PTI chairman claimed.

PTI Chairman went on to say that India had a problem that the PTI government and the Army were on the same page. ‘Today these people are labeling us traitors’, he added.

It has been said in ‘Dawn Leaks’ that Pakistan Army has been involved in terrorism, said Imran Khan.

Imran Khan while revealing Nawaz Sharif s private meetings with businessmen from India said that former president Asif Ali Zardari and former PM Nawaz Sharif spoke out against Pakistan s interests after the Mumbai attacks.

The PTI chairman also revealed that the PPP co-chairman had sent a message to the US administration through the former ambassador Hussain Haqqani requesting them to save him from Pakistan Army.

“Now, it seems as though we [PTI] are anti-military and they are patriotic,” he said and added his party wants to see Pakistan Army strong. “Every effort has been made to crush PTI but ‘we did not sit silently’,” Imran Khan added.