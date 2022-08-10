News Desk

Punjab Provincial Development Working Party approved two development schemes of various sectors

The Punjab Provincial Development Working Party approved two development schemes of various sectors with an estimated cost of Rs. 3,299.098 million.

These schemes were approved in the 2nd meeting of Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) of current fiscal year 2022-23 presided over by Chairman Planning & Development Board Abdullah Khan Sumbal.

The approved development schemes included Construction of Mohra Shera Dam Rawalpindi (revised) at the cost of Rs. 1,128.542 million, Provision of PET Scan and Cyclotron Machine at Nishtar Hospital, Multan at the cost of Rs. 2,170.556 million.

Provincial Secretary P&D Board Dr. Muhammad Sohail Anwar Chaudhary, all Members of the Planning & Development Board, Provincial Secretaries of concerned departments, and other senior representatives of the relevant Provincial Departments also attended the meeting.

