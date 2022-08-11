Cricket stars take tea at public place

Pakistan cricket team stars Shadab Khan, Haris Rauf, Muhammad Nawaz and Naseem Shah made the eve of cricket crazy fans memorable with their presence at a public restaurant.

The cricket stars spared some of their precious time to enjoy tea at a local hotel, where they were without any protocol and their presence not only amused the cricket fans but they also had selfies with the national heroes.

They expressed their feelings of joy with the cricket stars and had a good chit-chat with them. The most memorable thing for the fans was easy to access to the cricketers, who had a good number of selfies with them.