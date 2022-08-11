Staff Reporter

IGP lauds policemen performance

LAHORE    –   Inspector General Po­lice (IGP) Punjab Faisal Shahkar on Wednesday appreciated the police force for ensuring the best security arrangements during Muharram 9th and 10th. The IG Punjab lauded the performance of police personnel including CCPO Lahore, all RPOs, CPOs and DPOs and said that the spirit of faith, duty and obligation shown by the police force during the month of Muharram was proud­ful for the department. Faisal Shahkar said that the policemen deserved commendation for the foolproof security arrangements of central pro­cessions and majalis. The Punjab police provided foolproof security to 9292 processions and 37223 majalis across the province, he added.

