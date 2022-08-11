Man ends life after killing two daughters

Police say Attique was jobless for last one and a half year.

FAISALABAD – A man allegedly killed his two daugh­ters and then committed suicide here near Khadija Memorial Hospital, Chibban Road on Wednesday.

According to Rescue 1122, Attiqu-ur-Rehman (50) resident of Street 15 Mahmoodabad was depressed over monetary issues. On the day of inci­dent, he slaughtered his two daugh­ters with sharp edged weapon, killing them on the spot. Later, the accused hanged himself and committed sui­cide. They victims were identified as Alishba (17) and Zainab (11).

The bodies were shifted to mortu­ary for postmortem, said police.

On getting information, the police reached the site and collected foren­sic evidence from the crime scene.

Station House Officer (SHO) Hamad Yousuf told media that Attique was jobless for last one and a half year and he was residing in rented home. A sum of Rs146,000 as rent of home was due against him and landlord was pressing hard for payment of rent.

TWO CHILDREN KILLED, FIVE OTHERS INJURED IN SEPA­RATE INCIDENTS

Two children were killed while five others including a woman sustained injuries in two different incidents near here on Wednesday.

Rescue 1122 said the two children identified as Hafza (6) and Abdul Rehman (7) drowned when a rashly driven rickshaw plunged into a 7-feet deep pond near Chak No 79-JB, Dijkot while Hamad (12) sustained injuries. The injured was shifted to RHC, Dijkot. In another incident, four members of a family were injured when a wall col­lapsed near Chhota Rasoolpura, Khu­rianwala. The injured were identified as Sabila (35) wife of Adalat, her sons Hussain (12), Hasan (7) and Hamad (12) son of Shoukat. They were shift­ed to a local hospital.

DISTT ADMIN ORDERS BOUNDARY WALL AROUND POND WHERE 2 KIDS DROWNED

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Imran Hamid Sheikh has ordered for con­struction of a boundary wall around a pond where two children had drowned. He visited the residences of deceased children, who had ac­cidently fell in a pond near Dijkot on Wednesday and drowned.

The ill-fated two children were resi­dents of Chak No 79-JB, Dijkot. The DC offered condolences to the bereaved families. He prayed that Almighty Al­lah may rest the departed souls in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved families to bear the loss with fortitude.

Later, the DC visited the incident site and ordered for construction of the boundary wall around the pond