Mirza Salman Baig, Pak consul general in Barcelona, sacked over sexual harassment
Foreign Ministry had sent a two-member team to Barcelona and Madrid to probe the case.
ISLAMABAD – A senior Pakistani diplomat and Consul General of Pakistan in Spanish city of Barcelona, Mirza Salman Baig, has been sacked from his position on sexual harassment charges levelled by a local staffer of the consulate, credible sources said yesterday.
The sources told The Nation that the name of the staffer, which is not being disclosed, lodged the complaint with Pakistani Ambassador Shujat Rathore in Madrid, who later referred the matter to Foreign Office in Islamabad for further investigation.
The Foreign Ministry sent a two-member team to Barcelona and Madrid to probe the case. They completed the investigation, on the basis of which the Foreign Office removed the officer from his position and recalled him to the headquarters in Islamabad, where he is facing disciplinary proceedings.
According to more details, the victim who was hired locally also filed the complaint with the Spanish justice department which contacted the Pakistan Ambassador in Spain.
In her complaint, she alleged that the counsel general used to send her messages through social media, which, she claimed, were harassment. She in her complaint also claimed that the officer tried to make sexual assault on her in a hotel in Barcelona.
Mirza Salman Baig during the interrogation, however, denied the charges against him and disclosed that he wanted to sack her (the complainant), which was why she turned against him.
The Nation tried to contact the Foreign Ministry spokesperson and Pakistani Ambassador to Spain Shujat Rathore, but there was no response from both of them till the filing of the report.
The sources said if Salman Baig is proved guilty during the disciplinary proceedings in the Foreign Office, he would face termination from service.
Mirza Salman Babar Baig started his diplomatic career in 2003. He has served in Germany, Serbia, Australia and Japan as a diplomat.
At the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Pakistan, he has looked after various desks dealing with Europeans affairs, United Nations, Organisation of Islamic Conference, Japan and Korea.
He was last posted as Director General in the office of Speaker of National Assembly of Pakistan.