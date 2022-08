Rupee continues to recover against USD in interbank market

After taking a battering last month, the Pakistan rupee continued its recovery against the US dollar on Thursday, with the local currency making gains against the greenback for the eighth consecutive session.

As per the Exchange Companies Association Pakistan (ECAP), the dollar depreciated by Rs2.70 and is being traded at Rs 219.21 during intraday trade in the interbank market.

The local currency had closed at Rs221.91 a day earlier.