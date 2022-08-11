Samina Zehri condemns negative drive against state institutions

Says it is a trick of enemies to fabricate stories to achieve their nefarious designs.

QUETTA – Senator Samina Mumtaz Zehri on Wednesday strongly con­demned the negative campaign against the national institu­tions on social media and said that it was a trick of enemies to fabricate sto-ries to achieve their nefarious designs.

In a statement, she was of the view that the purpose of the campaign was to spoil the image of the national institu­tions which had been com­pletely rejected by the people and the adventure would not be accepted under any cir­cumstances.

Discussions were being made and fabri-cated stories were being told through fake accounts, she noted.

She said the attempt to de­fame national institutions was a highly condemnable and shameful act. She said that the lan-guage used on social media and slander was being done by the enemies and they were using some vested inter­ests to carry out such an ad­venture which the nation had totally rejected.

For this, the nation would respond to the enemies, she said, adding that the securi-ty forces were protecting the country’s borders fearlessly by sacrificing their lives. She pointed out security forces had given numerous sacrifices in war against ter­rorism. Attempting to dis­credit the state institutions to achieve political goals was against the national in­terest and condemnable in every way, she men-tioned. “A certain group is spreading vile and fabricated things on various plat-forms, espe­cially social media, which is likely to cause serious damage to the country’s interests,” she underlined. She said that freedom of ex­pression did not mean that one could say whatever he wanted , adding that criti­cism was every-one’s right, but opposition and criticism should not go so far as to use defamatory and provocative language against the state and institutions.

The safety and integrity of the country was the only pri­ority of security forces, she added.

She appealed to the nation to strongly condemn the con­spiracy against the con-stitu­tion and national institutions by raising a strong voice against such anti-national el­ements.