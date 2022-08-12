How the metaverse gaming industry can help us as Pakistanis

Metaverse is a newly emerging virtual world that has taken over the world by storm. The gaming industry within the metaverse has especially risen to become a valuable field. Pakistanis can also join the metaverse gaming industry for job or career opportunities the virtual worlds offer.

Metaverse origin

Metaverse is a science fiction concept derived by Neil Stevenson in his 1982 novel, Snow Crash. Literally, meta means massive, while the verse is taken out of the word ‘universe,’ when combined together as “metaverse,” the term gives a new meaning, i.e., infinite virtual worlds.

In other words, metaverse means a virtual reality experience in a virtual space generated on the internet. It is a world that connects people all around the world in one virtual space, away from reality.

Metaverse rose to popularity when Meta, previously known as Facebook, CEO Mark Zuckerbergannounced the company will be building its own metaverse. This caught the attention of people who poured in millions of dollars to invest in virtual lands and digital assets that would bring them to profit later.

Meta has already made big developments on its mission to create a metaverse. It recently introduced an NFT feature update on Facebook and Instagram which lets people upload their digital collectibles on the social media platform.

Zuckerberg also announced he will build an ecommerce-powered virtual world and marketplace where common people can buy, trade, and socialize on Meta.

Metaverse is currently in its early development stage. Many engineers, developers, and creators from different countries, especially from India, Singapore, and America, are contributing to this industry.

According to a report by Citi, the metaverse is expected to bring revenue of over $13 trillion.

Metaverse gaming industry is the future

Within the Metaverse, the gaming industry is leading and is the future. Pakistan has yet to adopt metaverse gaming because many are still unfamiliar with the related platforms. Although there is a big crypto community in Pakistan, the metaverse community seems to be non-existent.

Many people have this notion that one needs to be well-informed in crypto to try out metaverse or NFTs. However, this is completely wrong. Metaverse is a completely separate industry that empowers creativity, growth, and innovation.

Although the metaverse gaming industry does use digital currencies, the main purpose of these platforms is to bring creators and builders into the virtual space. Pakistanis can also benefit from this amidst the economic crisis.

The Sandbox leads the metaverse

In the metaverse gaming industry, The Sandbox can be a good start to entering the virtual worlds and fully understanding how Web3 works.

The Sandbox game is a 3D metaverse platform where players can play, trade, build, and sell digital items on the marketplace. It has brought millions of content creators, artists, and investors into the virtual space to help them explore their talent by providing high-quality tools and equipment.

Pakistanis are yet to adopt this new metaverse platform. Many people might not realize this but Pakistan is home to many well-known digital artists, animators, and content creators that deserve recognition from the world.

How The Sandbox can help Pakistanis?

The Sandbox, and metaverse gaming industry overall, can help these Pakistani creators to showcase their talent and earn a living out of it.

If you are an artist, you can create artworks and sell them on the marketplace to earn SAND tokens, which is the digital currency of The Sandbox. The SAND tokens can be exchanged in decentralized exchanges for dollars as well.

If you are a fashion designer, you can design virtual clothes for The Sandbox avatars and sell them.

Game developers can develop games and charge other users to play the game. Real estate experts can buy LAND and make money out of it as its worth increases. Local e-commerce brands can expand globally by setting up their virtual shops on the metaverse platform.

As a player, you can get the whole virtual experience of The Sandbox’s collaborations with various celebrities and brands such as Steve Aoki, Paris Hilton, Snoop Dogg, Samsung, Gucci, Adidas, Atari, and many more.

All in all, The Sandbox is more than just a play-to-earn game, it is a proper metaverse platform where Pakistanis can make money and establish an international career.

Final words

Metaverse gaming is a vast industry that is expected to bring more revenue than ever. As Pakistan struggles to maintain its traditional economy, Metaverse can be a good opportunity for Pakistanis to help the country establish its worth and international image.

Additionally, instead of wasting talent on useless low-paying jobs, Pakistani creators can receive their well-deserved recognition and income via the metaverse.

Explore your imagination and hidden talents in the virtual world today on The Sandbox.

