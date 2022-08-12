Our Staff Reporter

Pakistan Navy rescues 9 Indian crew members as ship drowns near Gwadar

n One Pakistan Navy ship, two helicopters locate body of missing crew member.

KARACHI   –   Pakistan Navy Thursday rescued nine crew members of Indian sailing vessel ‘Jamna Sagar’ which sank in Arabian Sea near Gwadar.

According to Pakistan Navy spokesperson, Pakistan Maritime Information Centre received a distress call from Jamna Sagar and then requested a nearby merchant ship MT KRUIBEKE to provide necessary assistance to the stranded crew of drowning sailing vessel.

“The merchant ship eventually recovered nine crew member and continued voyage to its next port Dubai and onward disembarked the crew,” the spokesperson said. “At the same time one Pakistan Navy Ship along with two helicopters also reached the areas and located the dead body of one crew member who was earlier missing at the time of drowning of sailing vessel.”

The dead body was recovered and handed over to Pakistan Maritime Security Agency authorities for further proceedings.

The successful search and rescue operation by Pakistan Navy is a practical manifestation of PN’s resolve for Safety of Life at Sea. Pakistan Navy always remains at the forefront in extending its support for any emergency search and rescue situation in its waters and beyond.

