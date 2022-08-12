PTI Chairman Imran Khan has invited Pakistanis to his ‘power show’ on August 13

PTI Chairperson Imran Khan on Friday appealed to the public on Friday to attend his party’s independence day celebrations tomorrow (Saturday) where he will take Pakistani into confidence over his journey of “Haqiqi Azadi”.

In a video message released on Twitter, the former prime minister asked people to attend his party’s power show at the National Hockey Stadium in Lahore to celebrate marking 75 years of Pakistan.

“Why do you have to come? Because we have to celebrate our 75th birth anniversary and along with that I have to take you on my journey of Haqiqi Azadi [real freedom],” said Imran, claiming that they have reached the last stage of the journey.

The PTI chairperson told his followers that they have to make the country, which was made in the name of La Ilaha Illah Allah, into a nation that does not bow before anyone but Allah.

“I have invited all of you for this and everyone has to participate with me. We will celebrate and decide how to reach the ideology on which Pakistan was made,” said the PTI leader.

The PTI had initially scheduled to hold its “power show” at the Islamabad Parade Ground.

However, it was shifted to Lahore as the government did not give them permission to hold the gathering at the venue due to objections by the TLP.

PTI’s decision to hold the public gathering at the hockey stadium in Lahore has generated controversy as the astroturf of the stadium was removed to make space for the gathering.