Punjab Uplifts Major Sectors by Approving Various Development Schemes in its 3rd PDWP Forum

The Punjab Provincial Development Working Party approved two development schemes of Governance & IT Sector with an estimated cost of Rs. 911.728 million.

These schemes were approved in the 3rd meeting of Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) of current fiscal year 2022-23 presided over by Chairman Planning & Development Board Abdullah Khan Sumbal.

The approved development schemes included IT Based Profiling of Government Employees at the cost of Rs. 453.888 million and Enhancement of 75-IPNV Sites Lahore at the cost of Rs. 457.840 million.

Provincial Secretary P&D Board Dr. Muhammad Sohail Anwar Chaudhary, all Members of the Planning & Development Board, Provincial Secretaries of concerned departments, and other senior representatives of the relevant Provincial Departments also attended the meeting.