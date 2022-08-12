Punjab Uplifts Major Sectors by Approving Various Development Schemes in its 3rd PDWP Forum

The Punjab Provincial Development Working Party approved two development schemes of Governance & IT Sector with an estimated cost of Rs. 911.728 million.

These schemes were approved in the 3rd meeting of Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) of current fiscal year 2022-23 presided over by Chairman Planning & Development Board Abdullah Khan Sumbal.

The approved development schemes included IT Based Profiling of Government Employees at the cost of Rs. 453.888 million and Enhancement of 75-IPNV Sites Lahore at the cost of Rs. 457.840 million.

Provincial Secretary P&D Board Dr. Muhammad Sohail Anwar Chaudhary, all Members of the Planning & Development Board, Provincial Secretaries of concerned departments, and other senior representatives of the relevant Provincial Departments also attended the meeting.

You might also like More from author
More Stories
Karachi

Rupee continues to strengthen against the US dollar, trading at Rs215.79

National

TTP ‘checkpoint’ established in Swat: report

National

Armed forces exist today to prevent wars from occurring: COAS Gen Bajwa

Islamabad

Making TikTok videos at public places on Independence Day banned

Islamabad

Pakistan will uphold and protect minorities’ rights: Masood Khan

National

Govt likely to announce major cut in petrol prices from August 16

Islamabad

Saleem Baig reappointed as Pemra chief

Islamabad

FIA constitutes more teams to probe PTI prohibited funding case

Islamabad

Sheikh Rasheed says Pakistan heading towards ‘political instability’

National

Over 100 villages flooded as Nullah Dek burst its banks

1 of 8,850

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More