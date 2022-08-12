News Desk

Rana Sanaullah bars police from raiding Bani Gala

Federal Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah on Friday stopped the Inspector General Police (IGP) Islamabad Dr Akbar Nasir Khan from raiding Bani Gala to arrest the driver of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Shehbaz Gill.

According to the sources, the IGP from Saudi Arabia over the phone and got the details related to the Shahbaz Gill case.

The Interior Minister stopped the IG Islamabad from conducting a raid to arrest the driver of Shahbaz Gill and also expressed his displeasure over the arrest of the driver’s wife and daughter.

He ordered IG in case of non-cooperation, to inform him first and his permission should be taken before conducting any raid on Bani Gala Red.

Interior Minister said the driver of Shahbaz Gill should be arrested in any case to recover the laptop and mobile phone.

He said during the process of arresting the driver and gathering evidence in the Shehbaz Gul case, the law should be fully observed.

Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah also expressed his displeasure with IG Islamabad for arresting the wife of Shehbaz Gill’s driver along with her child.

He said arresting housewives is not the policy and tradition of our government of the Muslim League (N) and any such practice cannot be encouraged.

You might also like More from author
More Stories
National

Pak-UK ties based on friendship, mutual cooperation: COAS

National

Farah Khan sends legal notice to Atta Tarrar

National

Ready to talk to Shehbaz Sharif, Imran Khan for sake of country: President Alvi

National

Lt Gen (r) Sajjad Ghani assumes charge as new WAPDA chairman

National

Economic stability coming in country due to govt’s positive policies: Salik Hussain

Karachi

Rupee continues to strengthen against the US dollar, trading at Rs215.79

National

TTP ‘checkpoint’ established in Swat: report

National

Armed forces exist today to prevent wars from occurring: COAS Gen Bajwa

Islamabad

Making TikTok videos at public places on Independence Day banned

Lahore

Punjab Uplifts Major Sectors by Approving Various Development Schemes in its 3rd PDWP Forum

1 of 8,791

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More