Rana Sanaullah bars police from raiding Bani Gala

Federal Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah on Friday stopped the Inspector General Police (IGP) Islamabad Dr Akbar Nasir Khan from raiding Bani Gala to arrest the driver of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Shehbaz Gill.

According to the sources, the IGP from Saudi Arabia over the phone and got the details related to the Shahbaz Gill case.

The Interior Minister stopped the IG Islamabad from conducting a raid to arrest the driver of Shahbaz Gill and also expressed his displeasure over the arrest of the driver’s wife and daughter.

He ordered IG in case of non-cooperation, to inform him first and his permission should be taken before conducting any raid on Bani Gala Red.

Interior Minister said the driver of Shahbaz Gill should be arrested in any case to recover the laptop and mobile phone.

He said during the process of arresting the driver and gathering evidence in the Shehbaz Gul case, the law should be fully observed.

Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah also expressed his displeasure with IG Islamabad for arresting the wife of Shehbaz Gill’s driver along with her child.

He said arresting housewives is not the policy and tradition of our government of the Muslim League (N) and any such practice cannot be encouraged.