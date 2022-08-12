Agencies

Serena says goodbye to Canada after defeat by Bencic

TORONTO – Serena Williams, who said this week she will soon call time on her storied tennis career, departed the WTA Toronto Masters for the last time Wednesday with a 6-2, 6-4 loss to Belinda Bencic. The second-round defeat by Switzerland’s reigning Olympic gold medallist was hardly unexpected, with the 40-year-old Williams competing in only her third match of 2022. Bencic fired eight aces and broke Williams twice in the first set and once in the second, advancing on her first match point after 78 minutes. But as Bencic herself said in the post-match interview on court: “tonight is about her.” Williams’s farewell on-court interview was threaded with emotion. “I love playing here, I’ve always loved playing here,” she said. “I wish I could have played better tonight, but Belinda was playing so well.” Gauff beat Rybakina 6-4, 6-7 (8/10), 7-6 (7/3) while world No 1 Iga Swiatek sailed past Australian Ajla Tomljanovic 6-1, 6-2. Meanwhile, Nick Kyrgios toppled world No 1 Daniil Medvedev in the second round of the ATP Montreal Masters by 6-7 (2/7), 6-4, 6-2. American Tommy Paul spoiled Carlos Alcaraz Canadian debut with a 6-7 (4/7), 7-6 (9/7), 6-3 victory while Italian Jannik Sinner defeated Adrian Mannarino 2-6, 6-4, 6-2 and Alex de Minaur edged out Grigor Dimitrov 7-6 (7/4), 7-5.

