28 more test positive for covid-19 in Faisalabad

FAISALABAD – Twenty-eight more people tested positive for COVID-19 in the district during the last 24 hours.

According to a Health Department spokesperson, 526 coronavirus tests were conducted in public and private sector labs during the same period.

He said that total active cases in Faisalabad were 178, while 28,881 patients had so far recovered from the disease. He said that 119 beds were allocated at the Allied Hospital, 52 at the DHQ Hospital and 150 at Government General Hospital Ghulam Muhammad Abad for COVID-19 patients. At present, four patients were under treatment at the Allied Hospital. He further said that 174 confirmed patients were isolated at their homes in the district.

Meanwhile, over 8.85 million (8,857,706) people have so far been vaccinated against COVID-19 in the district.

District Health Officer Dr Ataul Mun’im said on Friday that 4,753,447 citizens were injected the first dose, while 4,019,034 were administered the second dose of vaccine.

He said that 39,877 health workers were also given the first dose, while 45,348 received the second dose of vaccine. He said that sufficient stock of coronavirus vaccine was available in the district.

As of now 60,541 first doses and 40,360 second doses are in the stock in Faisalabad. He said that 37 vaccination centers and 20 mobile vaccination camps are operational in Faisalabad where registered people are being vaccinated.

He said that timing of these vaccination centres was 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. except for Sports Complex Samanabad centre, which would remain open round-the-clock.