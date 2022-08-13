Staff Reporter

Man allegedly kills wife, mother-in-law

ATTOCK – A man along with an accomplice has allegedly shot dead his wife and mother-in-law and escaped from the crime scene in village Ikhlas in the jurisdiction of Pindigheb police station. As per the FIR, Sadaqat along with his brother Shafaat, both on bail in a murder case, allegedly shot dead his wife and mother-in-law and escaped. It is worth mentioning that a year ago, Sadaqat had allegedly shot dead his father-in-law also. On the other hand, a woman resident of Ziarat Sikhi Imam told Incharge Police Checkpost Nara that a man Tauseer Ahmad of the same locality had been blackmailing and raping her for the last six years and now he had taken away eight tolas of gold jewellery from her and was asking her to elope with him. Incharge Police Checkpost Nara ASI Karim Nawaz when contacted confirmed the incident and said that the husband of the victim lady was an employee of a sensitive organisation while the accused was a rickshaw driver and said that different hide-outs were being raided for the arrest of the accused. ASI Karim Nawaz said that the victim lady was sent to THQ Hospital Jand for medical examination and the report was still awaited which will certainly prove helpful in this case.

