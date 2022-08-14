13 die, 5 injured in bus-truck accident near Rahim Yar Khan

RAHIM YAR KHAN – At least 13 passengers died and five others injured when a sugar-loaded truck fell over a coaster in Feroza Town of tehsil Liaqatpur in district Rahim Yar Khan on Saturday evening,

Rescue workers said the accident took place due to uncovered manholes on the main Shahi Road in addition to the construction work in the city area. The roads were inundated following heavy rains.

The driver parked the coach alongside the road on a bus-stop and was waiting for the passengers when a truck loaded with sugar bags lost balance and collapsed on the coaster. Several passengers got stuck inside the mini-bus following the incident. Rescue workers were called from Liaqatpur and Khanpur who used heavy machinery including crane, and tractors to pull out the victims.

Deputy Commissioner Syed Musa Raza said the rescue operation concluded after 7.30pm and according to latest information seven passengers died while three others were injured. He said that an inquiry would be initiated to ascertain the main reason behind the deadly road mishap. Rescue-1122 spokesperson Adnan Shabir told reporters that at least 13 bodies and five injured were shifted to local health centre.

Local residents also staged a protest demonstration against the district administration over delayed in repair of bumpy and damaged roads.