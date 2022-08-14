14 new cases of dengue virus reported in Punjab

LAHORE – Another 14 cases of dengue virus with no death were reported in Punjab on Saturday.

According to the Health department, a total 388 cases of dengue virus were reported during the current year while two people died of the virus and 53 patients were under treatment in different hospitals of the province. All suspected cases of dengue have been kept in surveillance and their tests are being conducted.

The anti-dengue squad under the Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (P&SHD) destroyed dengue larvae at 2024 places in the province during the continuous daily-based surveillance.

The anti-dengue squad conducted surveillance at 390,783 indoor and 109,057 outdoor places to detect dengue larvae during the last 24 hours in different places. The P&SHD urged the people to adopt precautionary measures and keep their environment clean and dry to protect themselves from dengue.

Meanwhile, the campaign against dengue virus was going on in Kasur as surveillance of public sector offices, tyre shops and junkyards was carried out in the district.

The dengue teams headed by Tehsil Entomologist M Waris carried out surveillance of various areas and served notices to 13 people and got registered cases against three people after dengue larvae were found in their premises.