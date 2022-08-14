Arabian Sea Depression weakens, at 540km southwest of Karachi

The Depression (Intense Low-Pressure Area) over North Arabian Sea has further moved southwestward, weakened into a well-marked low (WML), at a distance of about 540km southwest of Karachi, the Met Office said in its final alert.

It is 600km from Thatta and 410km south of Ormara, according to the Pakistan Meteorological Department alert.

Maximum sustained surface winds are 40-45 km per hour around the system centre.

The system is likely to weaken further, move northwestwards for some time and then recurve northeastwards as a low-pressure area, according to the aler.

The PMD has cautioned that the sea conditions would remain rough to very rough for today.

Fishermen of Sindh and Balochistan have been advised not to venture into open sea.

The weather office has also advised all concerned authorities to remain vigilant and keep them abreast for further update at PMD website.

Currently none of Pakistan coastal area is under any threat from this weather system the Met Office earlier said. The PMD Tropical Cyclone Warning Centre, Karachi is closely monitoring the system and updates will be issued accordingly, weather office said.

The weather system will bring further rainfall in Karachi and other parts of Sindh. Rainfall intensity to increase in northeastern and southern districts of Balochistan which may trigger flash flooding in Dadu, Jamshoro, Kambar-Shahdadkot districts and downstream.