Fawad Chaudhry warns govt against raiding Bani Gala

LAHORE – PTI Senior Vice President Fawad Chaudhry on Saturday warned the government against raiding Bani Gala, saying if it resorts to the move then Jati Umra and the residences of other PML-N leaders are not far away.

In conversation with journalists, the former information minister said that investigations have been launched against Special Assistant to Prime Minister Attaullah Tarar and Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah. “They should surrender themselves before the law,” said Fawad, as he cautioned the ruler that if PTI wants, it could overthrow the federal government within five days through street power. The PTI leader’s warning comes after the Punjab Police conducted a raid on the residence of Tarar in Lahore.

The PTI leader noted that his party was ready to speak with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s government if they announce the date for general elections. “If Shehbaz Sharif announces the date for elections, then we can talk to them about the framework. I know that the government will demand to dissolve the assemblies of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab.”

Fawad added that if the government demands to dissolve the assemblies of KP and Punjab, then the PTI will call for the dissolution of the Sindh Assembly.