Four killed as rain wreaks havoc in Karachi

Four more people lost their lives as rains lashed Karachi on Saturday under the current monsoon spell. Two of the citizens drowned due to flooding, while the other two were electrocuted.

Around 40 people, including a couple riding a motorcycle, were trapped on the Korangi Causeway which was heavily flooded after the downpour on Friday, and swept away by the rainwater.

Upon receiving the information, rescuers from the Edhi Foundation started an operation to save the stranded people. According to a spokesperson for the Edhi Foundation, some 40 people were rescued through motorboats.

A video of stranded people on the Korangi Causeway also went viral on social media, showing commuters surrounded by rainwater. The rescued people complained that the authorities did not close the road and they were passing through the EBM Causeway when suddenly a flood arrived and stranded them. A couple on a motorcycle was rescued near the Jam Sadiq Bridge.

Later, the traffic going to the causeway was diverted towards the Jam Sadiq Bridge after the Korangi deputy commissioner ordered the closure of the causeway.

In another rain-related incident, a 20-year-old youth, Zubair Javed, fell in a nullah in Shah Faisal Colony but was rescued safely. However, another young man, who is yet to be identified, presumably drowned after he fell into a drain near Murghikhana Stop in Shah Latif locality. The search for the retrieval of his body is underway.

The body of another unidentified man was retrieved from a river in Mianwali Colony in the Mewashah area. Rescuers said the man had drowned somewhere else and his body flowed to Mianwali Colony.

Meanwhile, a labourer and an unidentified man died of electrocution in Baldia Town and Gulshan-e-Iqbal respectively.

The labourer, 33-year-old Qurban, son of Saeed, died after he suffered electric shocks in the Gulshan-e-Ghazi area in Baldia Town. He died on the spot. The body was shifted to the Dr Ruth Pfau Civil Hospital, Karachi.

Police said the deceased man was working at an under-construction building during the rain when he received electric shocks.

Separately, a man was electrocuted to death in Gulshan-e-Iqbal Block 13-D/3. The body was shifted to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre for an autopsy and later to a morgue for want of identification. Further investigations are underway.