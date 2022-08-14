News Desk

PMD warns of heavy rains, flash floods in coming weeks

Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has predicted more heavy rains and flash floods in Sindh, Balochistan and South Punjab from August 14-18 under vigorous monsoon activity.

In a statement, the Met Office said that depression has developed in Arabian Sea which is likely to move west along Makran coast. Due to this weather system monsoon currents are continuously penetrating in southern parts of the country.

Another low pressure is likely to approach Sindh on August 16. Under the influence of this weather system rain-wind/thundershower with few heavy falls are expected in Sindh, Balochistan, Punjab, Islamabad, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit Baltistan and Kashmir from August 14-16 with occasional gaps.

Widespread rain-wind/thundershowers with scattered heavy to very heavy falls are expected in Sindh and Balochistan from August 16-18 with occasional gaps.

Speaking of the possible impacts, the PMD said that the heavy rains may generate urban flooding in Karachi, Thatta, Badin, Hyderabad, Dadu, Jamshoro, Sukkur, Larkana, Shaheed Benazirabad and Mirpurkhas from August 14-18.

Flash flooding is expected in Qilla Saifullah, Loralai, Barkhan, Kohlu, Mosa Khel, Sherani, Sibbi, Bolan, Kalat, Khuzdar, Lasbela, Awaran, Turbat, Panjgur, Pasni, Jiwani, Ormara, Gwadar and hill torrents of Dera Ghazi Khan during the forecast period from August 14-18.

Heavy rains may generate urban flooding in Rawalpindi/Islamabad, Peshawar, Nowshera, Mardan, Faisalabad, Lahore and Gujranwala from August 14 (night) to August 16.

The PMD has advised the fishermen to remain more cautious from August 16-18. Travelers and tourists are advised to remain more cautious during the forecast period.

The Met Office also directed all concerned authorities to remain alert and to take necessary precautionary measures during the forecast period.

You might also like More from author
More Stories
Islamabad

Pakistan Army soldiers martyred in Dir blast: ISPR

Islamabad

President Arif Alvi confers civil awards on 253 personalities

Lahore

Pakistan’s Electricity Shortfall Reaches 6,500MW

Karachi

Four killed as rain wreaks havoc in Karachi

Karachi

‘Changing of the guard’ ceremony at mausoleum of Quaid e Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah

Islamabad

PM pledges to transform country into ‘economic power’ on 75th Independence Day

Islamabad

Nation celebrates Diamond Jubilee, completion of 75 years of independence

National

KP CM greets nation on 75th I-Day

Islamabad

PAF chief felicitates nation on 75th Independence Day

National

Balochistan CM orders immediate relief for rain-hit people

1 of 8,858

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More