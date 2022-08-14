Sherry Rehman leads awareness, clean up walk at Margallas

ISLAMABAD – Federal Minister for Climate Change Senator Sherry Rehman on Saturday lead an awareness and clean up walk at Trail-5 of the Margalla Hills National Park (MHNP) in connection with 75 years of independence of Pakistan.

The Minister was flanked by Chairperson Islamabad Wildlife Management Board (IWMB) Rina Saeed Khan, Joint Secretary Ministry of Climate Change (MoCC) Syed Mujtaba Hussain, xitizens, school children and IWMB Rangers who participated in the walk and picked up trash from the trail.

Federal Minister Senator Sherry also participated in the cleaning campaign of Margallas.

Sherry said, “Margalla Hills National Park is our national asset, where wildlife officials remained active during the fire season to protect this precious natural resource.”

She added that Islamabad was the only capital in the world that was close to such a large national park.

“Trees are our national capital. The natural beauty of Islamabad is due to the National Park. Littering in Margalla Hills is also harmful for our health and the natural environment,” Sherry Rehman said.

She added trees not only provided us shade but were also important for our environment.

She urged the masses saying, “People are requested not to bring plastic bottles and bags while coming for recreation and trekking on the trails.”

After recreation and trekking the visitors and tourists were advised to dump the waste at the designated place, she said, “Cleaning the Margallas is the shared responsibility of all of us.”

She announced that the MoCC was going to commence Monsoon Plantation Drive tomorrow with the Prime Minister.

The MoCC was establishing sanctuaries so that masses could see wildlife from afar, Sherry Rehman said, adding, “I was glad that the cages are gone from Islamabad.”

“Smog in Punjab is also caused by chemical burning and reducing pollution is our responsibility,” Sherry Rahman added.

Global warming has also increased due to human activities whereas Pakistan was also facing many environmental threats this year, the minister recalled.

“There has been a lot of loss in Balochistan, and the federal government is providing aid to everyone without discrimination,” Sherry Rehman underlined.

She mentioned that the detailed report on the Monsoon rains damages and relief provided for Sindh along with PDMA and NDMA has been submitted to the Prime Minister.