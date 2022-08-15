High Commission for Pakistan in Australia celebrates I-Day
ISLAMABAD – To celebrate the Independence Day of Pakistan, a flag hoisting ceremony was held yesterday at the High Commission for Pakistan in Canberra, Australia.
High Commissioner Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri raised the flag with the national anthem of Pakistan. The flag hoisting proceeded with the recitation from the Holy Quran. Messages of the President and the Prime Minister were also read out. Speaking on the occasion, the High Commissioner paid tribute to the founding fathers of Pakistan for their sacrifices to create a separate homeland for Muslims of the subcontinent. He appreciated the role of overseas Pakistanis and called them an asset to the country. On behalf of President of Pakistan Dr Arif Alvi, the High Commissioner conferred Tamgha-i-Quaid-i-Azam on Senator David Shoebridge for his outstanding services in the field of human rights and social justice. The High Commissioner also appreciated Senator Shoebridge’s strong advocacy for the human rights of the people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir. Senator David Shoebridge thanked the Government of Pakistan for conferment of the Tamgha-i-Quaid-i-Azam. He stated that human rights were under threat around the globe under authoritarian regimes. He appreciated the Pakistani community’s strong advocacy of human rights.
He underscored the need to build global alliances to highlight the grave humanitarian situation in IIOJK. Assistant Secretary Megan Jones from the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade (DFAT) extended warm felicitations on behalf of the Govt of the Commonwealth of Australia to the Govt and people of Pakistan on the75thIndependence Day. She highlighted the close and historic relations between the two countries as well as the shared love for cricket. She also appreciated the contributions of Pakistani Diaspora to the development of Australia. The flag hoisting ceremony was attended by Parliamentarians, Australian officials, academicians, media, and the Pakistani community.