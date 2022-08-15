OGRA slashes imported LNG prices for Aug

The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) on Monday issued a notification to slash the prices of imported liquefied natural (LNG) for the month of August.

The price per unit of LNG for the Sui Northern system has been reduced by $0.5107. The price of LNG on the Sui Southern system has been reduced by $0.4792 per unit.

The new LNG price on the Soi Northern system is set at $16.9496 per unit, and the new LNG price on the Sui South system is set at $17.4783 per mmBtu.

The July LNG price on the Soi Northern system was $17.4603 per unit, and the June LNG price on the Sui South system was $17.9575 per mmBtu.