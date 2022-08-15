Staff Reporter

Rs9 billion money laundering: FBR nominates battery company’s owner, others

KARACHI- The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has nominated 10 accused including a local battery company’s owner in a Rs9 billion money laundering case. Revelations have been made in the ongoing probe into the Rs9 billion money laundering case. The FBR’s Directorate of Internal Audit (Southern Region) – Inland Revenue Karachi traced ‘money launderers’ who misused a differently-abled person’s bank accounts for the alleged financial crime. Reports sadi that FBR nominated 10 more accused including a local battery company’s owner in the case. Sources revealed that the company owners had established a fake company by using the name of a differently-abled person. Moreover, the revenue board also traced six more companies that were being used for money laundering. After the initial probe, the differently-abled person namely Nawab Zaman was arrested a month ago which led to the recent findings.

 

 

