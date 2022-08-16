Agencies

519 power pilferers nabbed during ongoing month

MULTAN – Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) have caught 519 power pilferers during separate operations launched throughout the South Punjab in the first thirteen days  of the ongoing month, MEPCO official said on Monday.       MEPCO teams accompanying task forces raided different places in Multan, Vehari, Sahiwal, Rahimyar Khan, Muzaffargarh, Bahawalnagar, Khanewal, and Dera Ghazi Khan and detected theft of over 752,000 million electricity units.      A sum of over Rs 14.2 million fine was imposed on the pilferers while FIRs were registered against 17 of them over involvement in tampering with body of meters,  direct supply, Installing loop in meters, slowing down meters, meter dead stop and meter screen wash, Mepco official sources added.

 

