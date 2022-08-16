Govt allots B-class to Shahbaz Gill in prison

RAWALPINDI – Adiala Jail authorities on Monday granted Dr Shahbaz Gill, who is chief of staff of former premier Imran Khan and facing mutiny charges, B-class in the prison, sources disclosed to The Nation.

The authorities granted B-class to the accused Gill following orders of Punjab government’s Home Department, they said.

Shahbaz Gill will enjoy facilities of water-room cooler, mattress, a table, chair, LCD, books and newspapers after being entitled to B-class as prisoner, sources said. They also added Gill also met with his brother Yasin Gill and a team of his lawyers in the jail. They said, however, the jail administration denied meeting of Gill with wife and children. Meanwhile, Shahbaz Gill has refused to go to Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) for carrying out of his medical examination, after a team of Kohsar police station reached Adiala Jail on orders of a court to get him examined by a team of doctors following his allegations of torture by police.

A senior jail officer, when contacted by The Nation, confirmed the developments.

Separately, district and sessions judge Islamabad postponed hearing in post arrest bail plea of Shahbaz Gill till today (Tuesday). The judge also ordered police investigators to produce before the court the case record.

Shahbaz Gill was arrested by Islamabad police on charges of sedition and inciting the public against armed forces and other institutions.