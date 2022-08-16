Israr Ahmad

Govt allots B-class to Shahbaz Gill in prison

RAWALPINDI – Adiala Jail authorities on Monday granted Dr Shahbaz Gill, who is chief of staff of former premier Imran Khan and facing mutiny charges, B-class in the prison, sources disclosed to The Nation.

The authorities granted B-class to the accused Gill following orders of Punjab government’s Home Department, they said.

Shahbaz Gill will enjoy facilities of water-room cooler, mattress, a table, chair, LCD, books and newspapers after being entitled to B-class as prisoner, sources said. They also added Gill also met with his brother Yasin Gill and a team of his lawyers in the jail. They said, however, the jail administration denied meeting of Gill with wife and children.  Meanwhile, Shahbaz Gill has refused to go to Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) for carrying out of his medical examination, after a team of Kohsar police station reached Adiala Jail on orders of a court to get him examined by a team of doctors following his allegations of torture   by police.

A senior jail officer, when contacted by The Nation, confirmed the developments.

Separately, district and sessions judge Islamabad postponed hearing in post arrest bail plea of Shahbaz Gill till today (Tuesday). The judge also ordered police investigators to produce before the court the case record.

Shahbaz Gill was arrested by Islamabad police on charges of   sedition and inciting the public   against armed forces and other institutions.

 

You might also like More from author
More Stories
Business

PM constitutes committee to address problems faced by foreign companies

International

EU, other states urge Russia to withdraw forces from Ukrainian nuclear power plant

Newspaper

Babar Azam looks forward to first bilateral series against Netherlands

Entertainment

Anne Heche organs donated as actress is taken off life support

Headlines

Nawaz Sharif to return in September

National

PM directs to provide Rs50,000 cash relief to each flood-affected family

National

Govt raises petrol price by Rs6.72/litre

National

Govt working to amend laws to repeal ban on Nawaz before his return

National

Imran stays away from Gill’s remarks, calls them ‘wrong’

National

Pakistan, KSA to expedite co-op in investment, energy, trade

1 of 9,806

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More