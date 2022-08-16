KP CM launches Monsoon Tree Plantation Campaign 2022

Peshawar – Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan on Monday launched Monsoon Tree Plantation Campaign 2022 by planting a sapling of avocado on the lawn of the Chief Minister’s House.

Provincial Ministers Ishtiaq Urmar, Taimur Jhagra, Kamran Bangash, Faisal Amin Gandapur, Secretary Forest & Environment Abid Majeed and other high-ups were also present on the occasion.

While briefing the Chief Minister about the monsoon plantation drive, it was told that during the campaign total of 37.5 million saplings will be planted across the province. Some 19.6 million seedlings would be planted in the central southern region I including newly merged districts, while 8.9 million saplings would be planted in northern forest region II. Similarly, 9 million saplings would be planted in Malakand forest region III.

It was further told that plantation would be carried out by the forest department, civil society organizations, educational institutions, industries, government departments and other public and private organizations etc.

The Chief Minister was also informed that during the Spring Tree Plantation Drive 2022 a total of 80.21 million seedlings had been planted across the province adding that steps were also being taken to increase the survival of those plants and decrease their mortality rate.

Speaking on the occasion, the Chief Minister said that forests are the gifts of God, and their preservation is our collective responsibility. He added that the government was going all out to increase the forest cover from day first. To overcome the challenges emerging from environmental pollution, the importance of forest acres has increased manyfold.

He further said that to reduce the impact of climate change the previous government of PTI in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa initiated a Billion Tree Tsunami project under which one billion saplings were planted in the province.

Similarly, then Prime Minister Imran Khan launched a 10 Billion Tree Tsunami project at the national level to overcome the challenges of climate change and environmental pollution. Under 10BTP a target of planting one billion saplings is also near completion. 10 BTP not only got recognition at the national level but also received international appreciation as well.

The Chief Minister on the occasion directed the authorities of the forest department to focus more on the urban plantation further directing them to devise a strategy to this end in collaboration with urban development authorities. He also urged the public to participate in the plantation drive and plant saplings for Pakistan.