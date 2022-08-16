Our Staff Reporter

Opp walks out from PA over 5 MPAs banishment

LAHORE – The Treasury in Punjab Assembly had to face embarrassment on Monday when the Assembly Speaker Mohmmad Sibtain Khan adjourned the sitting still Tuesday due to lack of quorum.

Starting three hours 20 minutes behind the schedule, the session lasted for only one and half hours. Immediately after the question hour, the Opposition staged a walkout from the Assembly over the issue of banishment of its five MPAs from the house for their alleged misconduct on the day when election to elect a new speaker was held last month. While leaving the House, the Opposition also pointed out a lack of quorum. The Treasury could not complete the quorum in fifteen minutes time given by the speaker.

Speaking on a point of order, the PML-N’s Awais Khan Leghari raised the issue of ban on five PML-N MPAs to attend 15 consecutive sittings of the Assembly. He asked the chair to allow these five members to attend the meeting until they are heard in your presence.

 

