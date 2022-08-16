News Desk

PML-N to nominate Hamza Shahbaz for PA Opposition Leader slot

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) has picked Hamza Shahbaz for slot of Punjab Assembly Opposition Leader.

According to sources familiar with the development, PML-N parliamentary party unanimously decided to nominate Hamza Shahbaz for the position and the party’s allies have also been taken into confidence.

Hamza Shahbaz was removed from the post of CM Punjab after the Supreme Court of Pakistan declared Deputy Speaker Punjab Assembly Dost Muhammad Mazari’s ruling in the Punjab Chief Minister election “illegal” and ruled that Pervaiz Elahi will be the new Punjab Chief Minister.

“Deputy Speaker’s ruling is illegal. There is no legal justification for the Deputy Speaker’s ruling,” said the Supreme Court.

You might also like More from author
More Stories
National

Pak vs Ned Match Prediction: Who Will Win Today’s Match

National

Parvez Elahi challenges ECP’s jurisdiction in PML-Q intra-party election case

National

High level of flood reaches Nala dike in Gujranwala

Karachi

Toyota Indus Motors reduces prices

National

Pakistan-Iran train service partially restored

National

Nawaz Sharif opposes hike in petroleum prices: Maryam Nawaz

National

Court overrules decision to conduct exhumation, autopsy of Aamir Liaquat

Islamabad

IHC forms larger bench to hear PTI prohibited funding case

Islamabad

IHC reserves verdict on govt’s plea seeking Shahbaz Gill’s physical remand

Business

Price hike in petroleum products challenged in LHC

1 of 8,820

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More