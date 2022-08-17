News Desk

ACE arrests Haleem Adil Sheikh in land grabbing case

Opposition Leader in Sindh Assembly and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Haleem Adil Sheikh has been arrested by a team of the anti-corruption establishment (ACE) on land grabbing charges.

Haleem Adil Sheikh appeared before the anti-encroachment court for an extension on his bail. The court after hearing arguments from both sides cancelled his bail. Soon after the cancellation of bail, contingents of police reached outside the court and arrested Haleem Adil outside the court premises.

Meanwhile, a large number of PTI workers started to reach outside the court to extend support to the party stalwart.

A case under land grabbing charges was registered against Opposition Leader in the Sindh Assembly Haleem Adil in Anti Encroachment police station Zone 2.

The FIR includes land grabbing sections and other charges.

According to the complaint, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader along with three other persons illegally occupied 40-acres of public land in the Northern Bypass area of Karachi.

According to the ACE officials, Haleem Adil is allegedly not joining the investigation and despite repetitive notices, he failed to appear before the ACE.

