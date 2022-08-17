Court rejects retrial for Malaysia’s Najib, grants final appeal hearing

PUTRAJAYA – Malaysia’s highest court said Tuesday it would hear former leader Najib Razak’s final bid to overturn his 12-year jail sentence for corruption, with an acquittal potentially clearing the way for his return to power. The appeal is the last high stakes court gambit left open to Najib, but if he is unsuccessful he will have to start serving his jail sentence after years of legal wrangling. The Federal Court’s decision to proceed with an appeal, which will begin Thursday, came after it rejected the former prime minister’s plea for a retrial.