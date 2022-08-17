Agencies

Court rejects retrial for Malaysia’s Najib, grants final appeal hearing

PUTRAJAYA – Malaysia’s highest court said Tuesday it would hear former leader Najib Razak’s final bid to overturn his 12-year jail sentence for corruption, with an acquittal potentially clearing the way for his return to power. The appeal is the last high stakes court gambit left open to Najib, but if he is unsuccessful he will have to start serving his jail sentence after years of legal wrangling. The Federal Court’s decision to proceed with an appeal, which will begin Thursday, came after it rejected the former prime minister’s plea for a retrial.

You might also like More from author
More Stories
Karachi

CM Murad grieved over bus accident on Sukkur Bypass

Karachi

Hindus celebrate Raksha Bandhan in Sukkur

Karachi

All set for anti-polio campaign in northern Sindh

Karachi

Rain lashes some parts of Karachi

Karachi

JI announces to take out Karachi Rights March on Aug 21

Karachi

Police officers punished for poor performance

Karachi

Sindh IGP for strict security of anti-polio campaign

Karachi

Over 2,000 female students could be deprived of higher education if dormitories abolished

Karachi

DC for ensuring timely rainwater drainage by using all resources

Karachi

Local admin finalises arrangements to cope with rains

1 of 4,623

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More