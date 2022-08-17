Importance of travelling

In this hustling bustling life, travelling is a great escape to get rid of a robotic life and learn something interesting. Through a vivid exposure, it reaches us various experiences of life. People travel for various purposes, such as: enjoyment, education, employment and exploring the niceties of the world.

A common benefit imparted by traveling is that it broadens the views and perception of people. It develops their understanding level and sharpens their ideas and thoughts regarding various cultures. In contrast, for some people, it is a great opportunity to explore the beauty of nature and convert their negative thoughts to the positive once by praising the magnificent scenery of nature.

Similarly, some people find it a medium to groom their personalities, enhance their confidence level and enrich their treasures of knowledge. It changes your personality and makes you decent, intellectual and independent. In short, traveling is not only beneficial for your physical health but also for your mental health. It gives you self-confidence as well as the power to stick firmly to your vision or perspective. Lastly, it is not wrong to say that in one way or other, it inherits a new soul into your body.

QUDSIA SALEEM,

Lahore.