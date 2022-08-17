JI announces to take out Karachi Rights March on Aug 21

KARACHI – Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Karachi chief Engr Hafiz Naeemur Rehman has announced the Karachi Rights March to be taken out on August 21 at the University Road for protection of due rights of Karachi.

The JI leader announced this at a press conference held at Idara Noor-e-Haq, the JI Karachi headquarters, here on Tuesday.

He was flanked by JI leaders Dr Osama Razi, Raja Arif Sultan, Munim Zaffar, Maulana Fazal Ahad, Zahid Askari and others.

Speaking on the occasion, he called upon the youth to become volunteers for the march and also appealed masses to join the rights march along with their friends and families.

The JI leader said that a local government setup is the need of the hour and due right of the city.