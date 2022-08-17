Our Staff Reporter

JI announces to take out Karachi Rights March on Aug 21

KARACHI – Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Karachi chief Engr Hafiz Naeemur Rehman has announced the Karachi Rights March to be taken out on August 21 at the University Road for protection of due rights of Karachi.

The JI leader announced this at a press conference held at Idara Noor-e-Haq, the JI Karachi headquarters, here on Tuesday.

He was flanked by JI leaders Dr Osama Razi, Raja Arif Sultan, Munim Zaffar, Maulana Fazal Ahad, Zahid Askari and others.

Speaking on the occasion, he called upon the youth to become volunteers for the march and also appealed masses to join the rights march along with their friends and families.

The JI leader said that a local government setup is the need of the hour and due right of the city.

 

You might also like More from author
More Stories
Karachi

Eight die as bus overturns on National Highway in Sukkur

Karachi

CM Murad grieved over bus accident on Sukkur Bypass

Karachi

Hindus celebrate Raksha Bandhan in Sukkur

Karachi

All set for anti-polio campaign in northern Sindh

Karachi

Rain lashes some parts of Karachi

Karachi

Police officers punished for poor performance

Karachi

Sindh IGP for strict security of anti-polio campaign

Karachi

Over 2,000 female students could be deprived of higher education if dormitories abolished

Karachi

DC for ensuring timely rainwater drainage by using all resources

Karachi

Local admin finalises arrangements to cope with rains

1 of 1,872

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More