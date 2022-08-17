Turi demands compensation for flood victims of Kurram in KP

ISLAMABAD – Federal Minister for Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development Sajid Hussain Turi on Tuesday wrote to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to declare the flood-stricken district Kurram ‘calamity-hit’ and compensate the people for their losses.

He said that due to the recent heavy rains and floods, Kurram district should be included in the special aid package for flood-affected areas so the losses of affectees could be addressed.

Turi said the floods caused by the heavy monsoon rains caused loss of life and property in various villages of the district. Floods also damaged standing crops, roads, bridges, houses and other infrastructure.

In his letter to PM, Sajid Turi wrote that he was well aware of the fact that the PM was working day and night to ease the miseries of affected people and have directed the authorities concerned to provide necessary relief and assistance.

He said the recent flood has also affected his constituency NA-46 especially village Shalozan, Kara Khaila, Kachkina and other villages and the only bridge which link Shalozan with rest of the areas is also damaged. He added that besides this village Pewar, Malana, Teri Mangal, Bugdai, Burki, Lalmai, Kharakhala, Shingak and Nistikot have also suffered great loss. The flood also damaged major areas in lower and central Kurram, he wrote.

“In the above-mentioned villages of my constituency (NA-46) most of the seasonal corps and fruits are damaged, clay houses are destroyed, livestock are flushed away by floods as recent rains were unprecedented and so it’s devastating effects,” the letter reads.

The minister demanded that “in the light of above foregoing, I strongly recommend and shall be grateful if you may graciously consider my request for special relief package and direct concerned authorities to take necessary steps for grant of financial assistance for affected areas/villages of district Kurram/NA-46 on priority.”

Meanwhile, Sajid Turi met with Federal Minister of Communications Maulana Asad Mahmood in his office and discussed in detail the importance of connecting Kurram district with the motorway and CPEC.

Turi told Maulana Asad that Kurram’s Kharlachi and Borki border is the easiest, shortest and safest trade route to reach countries of Central Asia including Afghanistan.

Maulana Asad assured that his ministry will take into account the rights of the people of Kurram and will include the proposed plan in the project.