Car drowns in Malir river Karachi

Car drowned in Malir river at Karachi Highway Link Road was found on Thursday, while the rescue operation is going on to search for five to six people in the car.

As per details, the Edhi team has recovered the car that sank into the river at Kathor in Karachi, but the family in the car is still missing. There is a situation of flash flood in the Malir river due to the consistent heavy rain in the city.

A car was submerged in the flash flood late at night in which about six members of the same family were on board. The family was going from Karachi to Hyderabad.

According to the rescue officials, the victim’s family has been contacted in Hyderabad.

On the other hand, two people were trapped in the flash flood in Malir Memon Goth late at night. Both the persons have been shifted to a safe place, added rescue officials.

