News Desk

Khadija torture case: Court gives main accused in police custody for 5 days

Area Magistrate Raja Ali Raza accepted the police request for five-day physical remand of the main accused, Danish Sheikh, in medical student Khadija Ghafoor torture case. here on Thursday.

The court, after hearing arguments of both sides, handed over the main accused to the investigation police.

A large number of people gathered outside the court and some of them also tried to beat the accused.

However, police had made strict security arrangements in and around the court while teams of anti-riot police force were present in the court to tackle any untoward situation.
The women police station had registered a case against 16 accused under sections 376, 382, 342, 354,149, 148, 337 Lii, 337Ai, 337 Fi and 337v. Six of them were arrested while others were at large.

The court had already sent a woman accused Maham on judicial remand to jail while four others Shoaib, Asghar, Feezan and Tayyab were handed over to the police for two days on physical remand.

Meanwhile, the police said that torture of Khadija had been proved in medico-legal report.

City Police Officer Umar Saeed Malik had constituted a inquiry committee to probe the case.

SSP Investigation Cap (Retd) Muhammad Ajmal would be head of the committee, while SP Madina Town Muhammad Nabeel and DSP Kotwali Qazi Farooq are among the members. DSP Legal Shehzad Ilyana, DSP CIA Mudasar Hanif and SHO Women Police Station Farah Batool are the coordinating officers of the committee.

Case:

Local industrialist, Sheikh Danish, had proposed Khadija Ghafoor, a classmate of his daughter Ana Danish, but she refused. It infuriated the accused, who along with his 16 accomplices, abducted Khadija and subjected her to physical torture.

You might also like More from author
More Stories
National

Australian High Commissioner Mr. Neil calls on PM Shehbaz

National

Govt’s ‘Vision Central Asia’ aimed at building sustainable engagement with CARs: FM

National

Investigation against Police officers involved in May 25 incidents completed

National

China continues work with Pakistan to bring CPEC benefits to local people: Spokesperson

National

People advised to shift to safer places amid more rain forecast in DG Khan, Rajanpur

National

PTI leader Shah Farman appears before FIA team in funding case

National

PIMS declare Shahbaz Gill’s medical reports satisfactory

National

Indian police martyr prisoner in fake encounter in Jammu district

National

IHC orders IG Islamabad to probe into alleged torture of Shahbaz Gill

National

Holding talks with proscribed TTP is govt’s responsibility: Sirajul Haq

1 of 8,837

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More