Lucky Cement wins Environment Excellence Award

LAKKI MARWAT – Lucky Cement Limited won the Environment Excellence Award at the 19th Annual Environment Excellence Awards 2022, organised by the National Forum of Environment and Health (NFEH), claimed an official on Wednesday.

Chief Operating Officer Amin Ganny said that Lucky Cement received the award in recognition to its commitment towards sustainable development and contribution towards protecting the overall environment for a greener Pakistan.

“We believe in environment-friendly practices and are committed towards conserving the environment,” he said, adding that implementation of sustainability into our core business operations has always been one of our main objectives.

He said that Lucky Cement followed a comprehensive environmental management and monitoring plan as the management strongly believed in preserving the ecosystem through the management of gaseous emissions, particulate matter, noise levels, effluents (sewage) and solid waste.”

The National Forum for Environment & Health was established in 1999 and is a non-profit organisation with the aim to facilitate and promote environmental, healthcare, and educational awareness amongst the masses.