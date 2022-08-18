New ordinance

The current government of Pakistan has passed an ordinance to allow the sale of government-owned assets to foreign countries bypassing all laws and future investigations. In the first phase, the government wants to sell the shares of oil and gas companies, Mari Petroleum and OGDCL, while also selling the land and company of LNG power plants to UAE.

This is a very dangerous move to sell high-value, profitable and critical assets to foreigners, especially when these assets are undervalued, generate recurring income and provide services that are essential for the progress of Pakistan, and especially when these assets can be used to obtain loans easily.

If the government really wants to sell assets then they should sell non-essential or loss-making companies like Pakistan Steel Mills to foreign countries so those can be made into profit-making and job-creating companies.

I, therefore, request the government to stop the sale of essential government organisations and also take back this ordinance that bypasses all the rules and procedures to achieve nothing significant.

SHAHRYAR KHAN BASEER P.ENGR.,

Peshawar.