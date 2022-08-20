Anti-polio drive to be launched from 22nd

SIALKOT – A five-day anti-polio campaign will start in the district from August 22. A total of 2,878 teams were formed out of which, 2,676 mobile teams will visit door to door, 133 fixed teams will go to dispensaries, primary and rural health centers and hospitals while 69 roaming teams will perform the national duty of providing polio vaccine to children at bus stands, important intersections and railway stations.

This was stated by Deputy Commissioner Maisam Abbas while addressing a meeting of the District Anti-polio Committee. Additional Deputy Commissioner General (ADCG) Ahmed Nawaz, Assistant Commissioner Sambarial Maheen Fatima, Chief Executive Officer District Health Authority Dr Afzal Bhali, Deputy DEO Dr Shiraz Manzoor, and others attended the meeting. CEO Health Dr Afzal Bhalli briefed the participants about arrangements to make the drive a success.

In Faisalabad, an anti-polio drive will start from August 22 in the district. Over 1.3 million children up to five years of age will be administered anti-polio drops. A total of 4,870 fixed, transit and mobile teams will complete the task. Deputy Commissioner Imran Hamid Sheikh will inaugurate the drive at Hilal Ahmer Maternity hospital on August 20.

ANTI-DENGUE WEEK from 22ND

Anti-dengue week will be observed in the district from August 22-27. In this regard, an awareness seminar will be held at Metropolitan Corporation hall on August 22, under the aegis of district administration. Deputy Commissioner Imran Hamid Sheikh would be the chief guest. A walk will be arranged after the seminar. Awareness sessions would also be arranged by various departments during the week.

663,797 CHILDREN TO BE ADMINISTERED POLIO VACCINE IN SARGODHA

As many as 663,797 children will be vaccinated against polio in a five-day campaign to be held from Aug 22 in the district. Addressing a meeting of the District Anti-Polio Committee on Friday, Deputy Commissioner Imran Qureshi urged parents to cooperate with teams and play their role for a polio-free country.

The meeting was informed that 3,036 mobile teams, 206 fixed centres and 89 transit teams would be formed to achieve 100% targets of the drive. He directed the departments concerned to perform their duties with honesty