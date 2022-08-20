‘Milk, meat of lumpy skin cattle not harmful’

SARGODHA – Consuming milk and eating meat of lumpy skin disease infected cattle is not harmful for humans, said Dr Wajid Zia, Director Livestock Department. He said studies and research revealed that there was no evidence of lumpy skin disease which had affected person(s) and no case had been reported in the country. “The cattle may affect due to bite of insects such as certain species of flies, mosquitoes, and possibly ticks,” he added.

The director said vaccination was being done in the division and teams were also meeting farmers and informing them about precautionary measures regarding the disease. He appealed to farmers to quarantine the infected animal for the protection of others.

12 FOOD OUTLETS FINED

The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) on Friday imposed fine on 12 food points over violations of law. According to the PFA officials, food safety teams conducted raids at four sweets, four chicken, three grocery shops and one departmental store in the division.

The teams also imposed a fine of Rs 187,000 over poor cleanliness arrangements, incomplete medical certificate, unavailability of records and adulteration. The teams also served notices to 57 owners of food points for selling sub-standard and hygienic foods.