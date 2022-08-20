Number of endangered Przewalski’s horses in Mongolia exceeds 1,000

ARGALANT – The number of endangered Przewalski’s horses in Mongolia has exceeded 1,000, a Mongolian biologist has said.

“Currently, there are more than 1,000 Takhi (Mongolian name of Przewalski’s horse) in three locations in Mongolia. More than 430 wild horses in 45 breeding harems are now in our Khustai National Park,” Tsogt Batzaya, a Przewalski’s horses biologist at the park, told Xinhua.

This year marks the 30th anniversary of Przewalski’s horses reintroduction to Mongolia.

A program to reintroduce Przewalski’s horses to Mongolia dates back to 1992 when 20 were brought to the Khustai National Park and the Greater Gobi Strictly Protected Area in Mongolia from zoos in Europe and Australia, according to the Ministry of Environment and Tourism.

Before the program was launched, the last record of the Przewalski’s horse in the wild occurred in the late 1960s in southwestern Mongolia, and thereafter no more wild horses were observed, according to a report published by the magazine of the World Association of Zoos and Aquariums in 2012.

The Przewalski’s horse is believed to be the last remaining wild horse species in the world.