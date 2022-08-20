Torture on Shahbaz Gill: PTI leaders to reach Police HQs today

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders will appear before the police investigators today to record their statements regarding Shahbaz Gill been subjected to torture in police custody.

More than five leaders of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) including Fawad Chaudhry, Shireen Mazari and others will reach Central Police Line Headquarters in Islamabad’s H-11 today.

Ali Nawaz Awan and some resigned lawmakers will also reach the police headquarters to record their statements regarding the physical torture on Shahbaz Gill. The leaders will also give reference to his medical reports as evidence of the physical torture.

It is important to mention here that Islamabad police launched an inquiry into the allegations of physical torture on Gill. An important session was held at DIG Headquarters in Islamabad which was attended by the investigation team and police high-ups.

Sources said that the meals of Shahbaz Gill will also be monitored. Moreover, police also started recording the testimonies related to the torture allegations. The police investigators also recorded the statements of the doctors.

Sources told ARY News that the inquiry was being supervised by IG Islamabad himself.

Earlier, PTI chairman and former prime minister Imran Khan had said that ‘Shahbaz Gill was humiliated to break him down’

Imran Khan said in a Twitter thread, “All the pictures & videos show clearly Gill was tortured both mentally & physically including sexual abuse – most too gruesome to relate.

“He was humiliated to break him down. I now have full detailed info. ICT police says it did not inflict any torture,” said Khan besides raising questions over the authorities.

“Who tortured Gill? There is a general perception in the public at large & in our minds too as to who could have carried out the gruesome torture. Remember the public will react. We will leave no stone unturned to find out those responsible & bring them to justice,” vowed the PTI chief.