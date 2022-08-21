Pak-US partnership to serve interests of peace, security & stability: Ambassador Masood

Pakistan’s Ambassador to the United States Masood Khan on Sunday said a strong Pak-US partnership will serve the interests of peace, security and stability of the region and across the world.

He said this during a meeting with retired US General David H Petraeus in Washington.

During the meeting, the ambassador thanked General Petraeus for his contributions towards strengthening Pak-US relations. He also said that he looks forward to working with the US general to promote Pak-US economic ties.

General David Petraeus commanded NATO International Security Assistance Force (ISAF) and US Forces Afghanistan (USFOR-A) during 2010-11. He had also served as director CIA.

Last month, Ambassador Masood Khan held a meeting with Senator Jack Reed, chairman of the powerful US Senate Armed Services Committee, during which he expressed Pakistan’s interest in building on the existing relationship with respect to security between the two countries.

